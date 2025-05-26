577 1
Military equipment, strongholds, communications means, and enemy drones destroyed in skies over Luhansk region. VIDEO
Ukrainian border guards continue to deliver powerful and precise strikes against Russian forces in the Luhansk direction. Military equipment, strongholds, communications means, and enemy personnel were destroyed.
During the operations, several enemy drones conducting reconnaissance of Defense Forces positions were intercepted and destroyed, Censor.NET reports.
