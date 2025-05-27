Ukrainian fibre-optic drone flew 42 kilometres and destroyed enemy tank in hangar near Mariupol. VIDEO
A Ukrainian fibre-optic drone operator flew 42 kilometres and destroyed an enemy tank in a hangar near Mariupol.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.
