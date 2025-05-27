Soldiers of 59th SMB strike group of Russian troops on four motorcycles with single strike drone. VIDEO

Operators of the "Predators of the Heights" battalion from the 59th Separate Assault Drone Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk struck a group of Russian troops riding motorcycles with a single drone.

The video of the training was posted on the social network, Censor.NET reports.

"The result: multiple wounded, minus four motorcycles, and one scorched rider," the post said.

Watch more: Russian man frantically beats Ukrainian drone that has fallen to ground with stick and disappears in cloud of smoke and fire. VIDEO