Ukrainian fighters foil occupiers’ tank evacuation, destroy armored recovery vehicle. VIDEO

Drone operators from the "Ivan Franko Group" unit in the Donetsk region foiled the evacuation of a Russian tank. The occupiers attempted to retrieve their damaged tank using an armored recovery vehicle. After hooking up the tank, they tried to tow it away — but drone pilots intervened and struck the enemy ARV.

Several cars and a truck were also destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

