Switchblade 600 kamikaze drone destroys Russian "Buk-M2" air defence system in Donetsk direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian "Buk-M2" air defence system in the Donetsk sector using a Switchblade 600 kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful attack and the detonation of the ammunition was posted on social media.
