ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10912 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
5 633 5

Switchblade 600 kamikaze drone destroys Russian "Buk-M2" air defence system in Donetsk direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian "Buk-M2" air defence system in the Donetsk sector using a Switchblade 600 kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful attack and the detonation of the ammunition was posted on social media.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian Tor-M2 air defence system in Kherson direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9260) elimination (5202) Donetska region (3869) anti-aircraft missile systems (161)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 