Balcony collapses on American filmmaker Christopher Walters in Kyiv as he documents war. VIDEO

In Kyiv’s Podilskyi district, a balcony collapsed on U.S. citizen Christopher Walters, a filmmaker who had come to Ukraine to document the war. The man sustained injuries.

As reported by Censor.NET, the incident was confirmed both by Christopher Walters himself and by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), Tymur Tkachenko.

American shared a video message on Instagram, speaking in Ukrainian, in which he said the balcony gave way and he fell to the ground along with chunks of concrete.

The incident occurred right in front of the entrance to a residential building.

"In the heart of the capital, balconies are collapsing like this… A balcony people walk under to enter the building. While missiles and drones are flying overhead, we’re being injured by balconies due to someone’s negligence!" Walters wrote.

The American filmmaker also stated that he intends to launch an investigation to determine the cause and prevent such incidents from happening again in Kyiv.

KCMA's response

"This was not an enemy attack, but the result of years of negligence. I have urgently instructed the newly appointed head of the Podil District Administration, Volodymyr Nakonechnyi, to stay in contact with the injured man, take personal control of the situation regarding this building, and carry out an inspection of all building façades to assess for structural hazards," Tkachenko commented.

He added that the man is currently receiving assistance, and a serious conversation will be held with the heads of district management companies.

