Unknown individual throws grenade from apartment window in Kyiv’s Obolon – police investigating

Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of an explosion near a residential building in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district on the evening of May 27.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv city police.

According to the statement, the incident was reported at approximately 7:10 p.m. today.

Preliminary reports suggest that an unidentified individual threw a training grenade from a window, which detonated near the entrance of the building. No casualties were reported as a result of the explosion.

An investigative team from the Obolon police department and explosive ordnance technicians are currently working at the scene.

Authorities are working to establish all the circumstances of the incident and identify the person responsible.

