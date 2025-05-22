Explosion occured in Kharkiv, building damaged - mayor (updated)

On the night of 22 May, Russians attacked Kharkiv, and an explosion occurred in the city.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.

"There was an explosion in the city! Be careful!" - he wrote.

Later, Terekhov clarified that a private house in the Kholodnohirskyi district was damaged as a result of an enemy missile strike.

