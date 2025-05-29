ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11754 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
710 2

Soldiers of 43rd SAB destroyed enemy guns at their positions. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade (SAB) named after Hetman Taras Triasylo destroyed enemy artillery at frontline positions along with ammunition.

The relevant footage was published by the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops (OSGT), Censor.NET reports.

Using precise coordinates, our artillerymen struck Russian weaponry, taking out a D-20 gun at its firing position. In the course of this precision work, the artillery unit also destroyed several additional guns, an ammunition depot, and armored vehicles.

Watch more: DIU drones destroyed an occupiers’ military train in temporarily occupied territory in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Author: 

artillery (249) 43rd Artillery Brigade (7) war in Ukraine (2852)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 