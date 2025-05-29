Soldiers of 43rd SAB destroyed enemy guns at their positions. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade (SAB) named after Hetman Taras Triasylo destroyed enemy artillery at frontline positions along with ammunition.
The relevant footage was published by the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops (OSGT), Censor.NET reports.
Using precise coordinates, our artillerymen struck Russian weaponry, taking out a D-20 gun at its firing position. In the course of this precision work, the artillery unit also destroyed several additional guns, an ammunition depot, and armored vehicles.
