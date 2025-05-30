1 324 6
Occupier poorly disguised himself among dragon’s teeth and was eliminated by drone. VIDEO
The Russian occupier wanted to disguise himself between the dragon's teeth, but the drone operator of the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was vigilant and did not give the enemy a chance.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
