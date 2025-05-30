Russia is hiding its so-called ’memorandum’ for some reason – Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 1192nd day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"At the moment, neither we in Ukraine nor Türkiye as the host party have any information about Russia’s so-called 'memorandum.' For some reason, the Russians are keeping this document hidden. It’s a completely baffling position — there’s no clarity on the format.

Apparently, people in Moscow have completely forgotten what diplomacy even is. They keep doing things to prove they are the most irrational actor in the world. And this only confirms the need for renewed pressure — pressure on Russia.

Today, I also have a scheduled call with President Erdoğan of Türkiye. We’re trying to bring real substance to a potential meeting. Not a single day should be wasted, because every day Russia undermines diplomacy is a day that costs lives," Zelenskyy said.

