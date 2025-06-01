ENG
"Magyar’s Birds" eliminated occupier who tried to hide under destroyed armoured personnel carrier. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles "Birds of Magyar" eliminated an occupier who tried to hide under a destroyed armoured personnel carrier.

Two kamikaze drones managed to destroy the Russian invader, Censor.NET reports.

