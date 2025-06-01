1 204 6
"Magyar’s Birds" eliminated occupier who tried to hide under destroyed armoured personnel carrier. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles "Birds of Magyar" eliminated an occupier who tried to hide under a destroyed armoured personnel carrier.
Two kamikaze drones managed to destroy the Russian invader, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password