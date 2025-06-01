Soldiers of Presidential Brigade destroyed Russian Zoorpark-1 radar station in Novopavlivka direction. VIDEO

In the Novopavlivka sector, fighters of the Hetman Bohdan Separate Presidential Brigade destroyed a Russian Zoopark-1 radar.

The operators tracked down and carried out several drone strikes on a hidden Russian radar, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy is using the 1L219 Zoo-1 reconnaissance and fire control radar system for counter-battery combat.

The station accurately calculates the positions of artillery, mortars and even air defence systems during firing. This makes it very dangerous for our soldiers on the front line. According to open sources, the estimated cost of such a radar station is $24,000,000.

