Flight of Ukrainian "Liutyi" UAV near "Saky" airfield in occupied Crimea. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a flight of a Ukrainian drone of the "Liutyi" type in the occupied Crimea.
According to Censor.NET, the UAV was filmed near the "Saky" airbase.
"An alarm was also raised in Yevpatoria's military units. And a Ukrainian 'Liutyi' UAV was spotted over the suburbs. It is reported that there is more than one in the air. The Saky airfield is located nearby," the commentary to the video reads.
