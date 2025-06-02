ENG
Zelenskyy meets Duda in Vilnius: they discuss pressure on Russia, have mutually beneficial economic projects. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Poland Andrzej Duda in Vilnius.

Zelenskyy said this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to President Zelenskyy, the meeting focused on bilateral relations, diplomatic efforts, and the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia to bring a just peace closer.

"We also have mutually beneficial economic projects. I hope for their successful implementation.

We value the support of the Polish people and of President Andrzej Duda personally, from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion. Poland’s assistance is extremely important," the head of state emphasized.

