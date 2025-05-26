Duda: I hope Trump will take more radical actions against Russia

Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed hope that US leader Donald Trump will take "more radical actions" against Russia as dictator Putin does not respond to US calls for a ceasefire.

The Polish leader said this in an interview with ZET radio, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

Duda noted that the US president wants to show the world by his behavior that he did not in any way provoke an escalation of actions by Russia. According to him, Trump tried to behave "very calmly and not aggressively" with Putin and persuade the Russian dictator to take peaceful action.

However, as Duda noted, it seems that the Russian leader is not interested in peace.

"It is clear that Vladimir Putin is not interested in this, and despite various attempts made by Trump and representatives of the American authorities, he does not respond positively. In this regard, more radical actions will have to be taken, and I hope that President Trump will take these radical actions at the appropriate time," the Polish president said.

Duda did not rule out that these could be very serious sanctions. According to the politician, Trump has extensive experience in both business and politics, and therefore the White House and the Pentagon are taking steps to prepare "alternative solutions" to Russia.

In this context, he mentioned the introduction of sanctions on the construction of Nord Stream 2 in 2020, which affected Western companies involved in the construction of the pipeline, leading to the freezing of this project.