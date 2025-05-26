Russia does not see Vatican as platform for negotiations - Reuters

Russia does not consider the Vatican as a serious platform for peace talks with Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to three high-ranking Russian sources, Censor.NET reports.

This was explained by the fact that the Vatican is the center of Catholicism and is surrounded by Italy, a NATO and EU member.

Many Russian officials cannot even fly there because of Western restrictions, the interlocutors added.

Russian sources said they are considering Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman as potentially acceptable venues for the talks.

Negotiations in the Vatican

On May 16, 2025, Pope Leo XIV proposed the Vatican as a negotiation platform between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier on May 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the scenario of holding peace talks in the Vatican unrealistic.

At the same time, Foreign Minister Sybiha said that Ukraine still sees the Vatican as a platform for negotiations with Russia.