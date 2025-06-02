ENG
Our artillery destroyed three howitzers: D-30, D-20 and 2A65, which Russians used to shell civilians. VIDEO

Fighters of the 148th Separate Artillery Brigade from Zhytomyr destroyed three enemy howitzers on one of the key frontlines.

Thanks to their effective combat performance, the enemy is now down three guns: a D-30, a D-20, and a 2A65. These howitzers are actively used by Russian occupying forces to shell Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (9277) elimination (5219)
