Drunken fiasco and payback: Russian soldier fails to deploy for mission, his group is eliminated and he is beaten. VIDEO
Another case of abuse has emerged within the ranks of Russian occupying forces. A serviceman of the 1437th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces got drunk and failed to deploy for a combat mission. As a result, nearly the entire unit he was assigned to was eliminated. Only a few survived — and they are in critical condition.
Later, a video fragment surfaced online showing the soldier being interrogated by his enraged "comrades," who subjected him to vigilante punishment: he was handcuffed and beaten, Censor.NET reports.
Warning: Foul language!
