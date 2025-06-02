ENG
Drunken fiasco and payback: Russian soldier fails to deploy for mission, his group is eliminated and he is beaten. VIDEO

Another case of abuse has emerged within the ranks of Russian occupying forces. A serviceman of the 1437th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces got drunk and failed to deploy for a combat mission. As a result, nearly the entire unit he was assigned to was eliminated. Only a few survived — and they are in critical condition.

Later, a video fragment surfaced online showing the soldier being interrogated by his enraged "comrades," who subjected him to vigilante punishment: he was handcuffed and beaten, Censor.NET reports.

Warning: Foul language!

Russian Army (9277) beating (173) mockery (31)
