Panorama of burning Russian airbase "Belaya" in Irkutsk region after SSU’s special operation "Pavutyna". VIDEO

A new video has been published online, showing the successful outcome of the SSU special operation "Pavutyna".

According to Censor.NET, the recording was made after a drone attack on the Russian Army's "Belaya" strategic aviation base in the Irkutsk region.

"A panorama of the burning Russian airbase 'Belaya' in Irkutsk region, where the 444th and 200th Guards Aviation Regiments of the Russian Aerospace Forces are stationed, after the SSU's 'Pavutyna' special operation. At least seven Russian strategic aviation aircraft, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3, were destroyed at this airfield alone in the Russian Far East, near the border with Mongolia. Also, at least one was heavily damaged," the commentary to the video reads.

SSU special operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET's sources, on 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation "Pavutyna", launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields of Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo and Ivanovo came under attack. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s and Tu-22 M3s.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SSU's "Pavutyna" special operation, was $7 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on the Operation "Pavutyna".

