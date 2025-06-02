856 1
Marine infantry detected and destroyed occupiers’ 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. VIDEO
Servicemen of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi, together with the Korsar strike UAV battalion, detected and successfully destroyed a Russian 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password