Marine infantry detected and destroyed occupiers’ 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. VIDEO

Servicemen of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi, together with the Korsar strike UAV battalion, detected and successfully destroyed a Russian 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

