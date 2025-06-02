Ukrainian defenders strike Russian Zhitel EW system, hit vehicle with ammunition and two assault troopers. VIDEO

Fighters of the Shadow unit from the 59th Assault Brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk struck one of the enemy’s anti-drone defense elements.

Footage of the combat operation was published on the unit’s Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

A Shark reconnaissance UAV crew from the Shadow unit detected a Russian "Zhitel" electronic warfare system. Friendly forces delivered fire strikes using heavy bombers, scoring several direct hits.

Additionally, a secondary target was destroyed — an ammunition-loaded vehicle and two Russian assault troops advancing toward Ukrainian positions.

