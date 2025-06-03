Fire at motor plant in Russia, Russian Telegram channels report that truck exploded. VIDEO

A fire broke out at an engine plant in the Russian town of Zavolzhye, Nizhny Novgorod Region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian telegram channel of the Cheka-OGPU and the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region.

Russian emergency responders say that a truck with a tanker and the roof of the workshop are on fire. The preliminary area of the fire is 75 square metres. One person has been reported injured in the fire.

The Cheka-OGPU telegram channel claims that a truck arrived at the chemicals workshop and exploded. The fire spread to the roof of the plant. The cause of the explosion is unknown.

