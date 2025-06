Crew of M142 HIMARS MLRS strikes Russian Tor-M2 air defense system twice near Volnovakha. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops operating a U.S.-supplied M142 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) destroyed a Russian Tor-M2 air defense system in Donetsk region with two strikes.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"M142 HIMARS takes out a Russian Tor-M2 air defense system near Volnovakha in Donetsk region," the video caption reads.

