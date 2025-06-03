ENG
Our artillerymen attacked 1 armoured vehicle, 8 trucks, 3 motorcycles, 4 ammo depots, and 4 Russian EW systems. VIDEO

Fighters of the Separate Artillery Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed 1 armored vehicle, 8 vehicles, 3 motorcycles, 4 ammunition depots, and 4 electronic warfare systems along the front line over the past 24 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Khortytsia OSGT.

Watch more: National Guard troops destroyed enemy mortars, fuel depots and eliminated several dozen occupiers. VIDEO

