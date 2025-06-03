541 0
Our artillerymen attacked 1 armoured vehicle, 8 trucks, 3 motorcycles, 4 ammo depots, and 4 Russian EW systems. VIDEO
Fighters of the Separate Artillery Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed 1 armored vehicle, 8 vehicles, 3 motorcycles, 4 ammunition depots, and 4 electronic warfare systems along the front line over the past 24 hours.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Khortytsia OSGT.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password