Fighters of the Separate Artillery Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed 1 armored vehicle, 8 vehicles, 3 motorcycles, 4 ammunition depots, and 4 electronic warfare systems along the front line over the past 24 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Khortytsia OSGT.

