Soldiers of 60th SMB eliminated four Russian soldiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Fighters of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) continue to eliminate Russian assault groups on the Lyman direction. Ukrainian troops are methodically and effectively eliminating enemy forces with precise drone-dropped munitions.

The relevant footage was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

