1 232 2
Soldiers of 60th SMB eliminated four Russian soldiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO
Fighters of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) continue to eliminate Russian assault groups on the Lyman direction. Ukrainian troops are methodically and effectively eliminating enemy forces with precise drone-dropped munitions.
The relevant footage was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password