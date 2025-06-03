938 1
Territorial defense soldiers strike enemy armored vehicle with welded-on anti-drone cage. VIDEO
Operators of the "Vershnyky" strike UAV company of the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade hit an enemy armored vehicle equipped with a welded-on cage designed to protect against drones.
The video of the combat work was published on the company's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password