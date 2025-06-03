ENG
Territorial defense soldiers strike enemy armored vehicle with welded-on anti-drone cage. VIDEO

Operators of the "Vershnyky" strike UAV company of the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade hit an enemy armored vehicle equipped with a welded-on cage designed to protect against drones.

The video of the combat work was published on the company's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

