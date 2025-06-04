Two occupiers deal with remains of their eliminated comrades: "I think this is Gorets. No, it’s Pylya. This one is Gorets". VIDEO 18+
A video was posted online showing two occupiers trying to identify the remains of the bodies of their liquidated accomplices.
According to Censor.NET, judging by the footage, the occupiers were killed when they were driving a buggy somewhere. The occupiers' vehicles were also burnt down during the attack.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
