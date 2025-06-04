Sniper eliminates three occupiers at night. VIDEO
A video circulating online shows a Ukrainian sniper in action during a combat mission.
According to Censor.NET, the footage captures a Ukrainian serviceman eliminating three occupiers.
"A sniper from the Gray Area Group takes out three Russian infantrymen at night as if on a shooting range. Distance – 370 to 460 meters," reads the caption accompanying the video.
