Sniper eliminates three occupiers at night. VIDEO

A video circulating online shows a Ukrainian sniper in action during a combat mission.

According to Censor.NET, the footage captures a Ukrainian serviceman eliminating three occupiers.

"A sniper from the Gray Area Group takes out three Russian infantrymen at night as if on a shooting range. Distance – 370 to 460 meters," reads the caption accompanying the video.

Watch more: Occupier shoots down Ukrainian drone with rifle butt and disappears in cloud of smoke and fire. VIDEO