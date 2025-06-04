ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11784 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers
2 252 3

Sniper eliminates three occupiers at night. VIDEO

A video circulating online shows a Ukrainian sniper in action during a combat mission.

According to Censor.NET, the footage captures a Ukrainian serviceman eliminating three occupiers.

"A sniper from the Gray Area Group takes out three Russian infantrymen at night as if on a shooting range. Distance – 370 to 460 meters," reads the caption accompanying the video.

Watch more: Occupier shoots down Ukrainian drone with rifle butt and disappears in cloud of smoke and fire. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9304) elimination (5248) sniper (160)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 