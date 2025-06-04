1 456 3
Border guards destroy enemy shelter with personnel and two vehicles in Kursk direction. VIDEO
In the Kursk direction, Steel Border border guards destroyed an enemy shelter with personnel and two vehicles over the past day.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
