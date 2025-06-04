ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13506 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 456 3

Border guards destroy enemy shelter with personnel and two vehicles in Kursk direction. VIDEO

In the Kursk direction, Steel Border border guards destroyed an enemy shelter with personnel and two vehicles over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Watch more: From DIU special forces strike, both occupiers and their body parts were blown into air. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9304) State Border Patrol (1151) elimination (5248)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 