Defense Forces destroy 733 enemy targets in May: equipment, depots, dugouts in Bakhmut and Pokrovsk directions.. VIDEO

Fighters from the Black Raven UAV battalion of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" have reported on their operations in the Bakhmut and Pokrovsk directions in May, during which they destroyed/damaged 733 enemy targets.

Our troops targeted heavy armored vehicles, ammunition depots, dugouts, remote piloting points, and eliminated Russian infantry, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: From DIU special forces strike, both occupiers and their body parts were blown into air. VIDEO