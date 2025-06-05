3 062 8
Occupier on battlefield ends his life by placing grenade under his head. VIDEO
The surviving Russian killed himself on the battlefield after a Ukrainian drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, a recording posted on social media shows that the occupier put a grenade under his head.
"An addition to the traditional 'Suicide of the Day' section. The Russian soldier did not reinvent the wheel and try to shoot himself for the fifth time, but simply detonated a grenade near his head. Let's see if the next candidates can surprise us. Bakhmut direction, aerial reconnaissance footage of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar", - the author of the publication notes in his comment.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
