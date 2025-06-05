3 830 18
Mi-24 helicopter crew shoots down Shahed-136 kamikaze drone with onboard cannon fire. VIDEO
A video has surfaced online showing the combat actions of a Ukrainian helicopter crew during an attack by enemy strike drones.
As reported by Censor.NET, the footage captures the moment a Shahed-136 kamikaze drone is taken out with an onboard cannon.
"The crew of a Mi-24 helicopter from the Ukrainian Air Force takes down a Russian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone with onboard cannon fire in the skies over Ukraine," the video caption reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password