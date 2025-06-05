ENG
Mi-24 helicopter crew shoots down Shahed-136 kamikaze drone with onboard cannon fire. VIDEO

A video has surfaced online showing the combat actions of a Ukrainian helicopter crew during an attack by enemy strike drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, the footage captures the moment a Shahed-136 kamikaze drone is taken out with an onboard cannon.

"The crew of a Mi-24 helicopter from the Ukrainian Air Force takes down a Russian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone with onboard cannon fire in the skies over Ukraine," the video caption reads.

Watch more: Ukrainian helicopter pilot attacks occupiers. VIDEO

