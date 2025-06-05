Drone operators from 63rd SMB hunt down Russian tank in forest. VIDEO

Drone operators from the "Steel Lions" unit of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) destroyed a Russian tank that had been deployed for a combat mission.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video showing fragments of the hunt for the enemy armored vehicle was shared on social media.

"They ruined the Russians’ day – they finally dared to send a tank into the battlefield, but it lasted only half an hour and didn’t even manage to fire a shot. Reconnaissance from the 63rd Brigade spotted it, artillery started the job, and the UAV Battalion pilots finished it off," the video caption reads.

