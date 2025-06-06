10 corpses in 50 meters: Russians eliminated on outskirts of Andriivka. VIDEO

A video showing the bodies of the occupiers eliminated near Andriivka has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows about a dozen killed Russians.

"Another Russian road of death in Sumy region captured by the aerial reconnaissance unit of Khorne Group from the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade. According to our fighters, the 40th Naval Infantry Brigade of the Russian Navy – a unit once formed by Vasily Chapayev – is being wiped out on this section of the front. In Ukraine, on the Sumy axis, they’re also trying to make history – by literally paving the road to Sumy with their corpses. The footage shows the outskirts of Andriivka. A stretch of dirt road with 10 bodies in just 50 meters," the author of the post noted.

