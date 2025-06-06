Border guards of "Phoenix" destroyed tank and cannon of occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Border guard pilots of the "Phoenix" UAV unit have destroyed two armoured vehicles, a tank, a cannon and occupiers' infantry in the Kharkiv region in recent days.
The corresponding video was published on the channel of the OSGT "Khortytsia", Censor.NET reports.
