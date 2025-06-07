It will be most difficult to recapture territory. We must now work on active defence and create 10-kilometre kill zone, - Pivnenko. VIDEO

Ukraine must now build a tactic of active defence to prevent the enemy from seizing more of our territory.

This was stated by the Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko in an interview with Anna Maksymchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"It will be the most difficult to take back the territory. We see it in the enemy, they ride 93 motorcycles, and what? They stay there... Now we have to be serious in our defence and act, perhaps, at the tactical level in those areas where it is possible. We should not focus too much on this, because it is a loss of people. Let's say we take 100 kilometres versus 2 kilometres. Will it change anything at the global level? No! Will we lose more people? Yes! We need to work on active defence," he said.

"We need to make a circle zone, 10 kilometres, so that the enemy cannot get there, but once the enemy enters, he is guaranteed to be 200," he adds.

To do this, Pivnenko said, the area should be saturated with Ukrainian units to ensure the destruction of the enemy.