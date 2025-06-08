Special forces from National Guard destroyed three Russian howitzers in just one day. VIDEO

Operators of attack drones of the separate Omega Wings unit continue to deliver devastating blows to enemy artillery. Over the past day, the unit's fighters destroyed three howitzers of the Russian occupation forces.

These targets were eliminated using FPV drones, which allows for targeted strikes on artillery positions even in conditions of deep defence and camouflage, Censor.NET reports.

