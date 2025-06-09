Russian soldier trapped in burning dugout after precise drone strike. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, a Ukrainian UAV captured the final moments of a Russian soldier’s life. The occupier was buried under the rubble of his own dugout following a precise drone strike. Only his head and one arm were visible — he was trapped and had no chance of escape.

Flames engulfed the position and reached his body. The soldier struggled helplessly, but he was doomed, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Russian commander fires over heads of two naked refusenik soldiers in pit: "What now, you b#tches? Shall we treat your bronchitis? Got your f#cking faces up!. VIDEO