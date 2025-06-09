4 906 25
Russian soldier trapped in burning dugout after precise drone strike. VIDEO
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, a Ukrainian UAV captured the final moments of a Russian soldier’s life. The occupier was buried under the rubble of his own dugout following a precise drone strike. Only his head and one arm were visible — he was trapped and had no chance of escape.
Flames engulfed the position and reached his body. The soldier struggled helplessly, but he was doomed, Censor.NET reports.
