6 096 121
Russian commander fires over heads of two naked refusenik soldiers in pit: "What now, you b#tches? Shall we treat your bronchitis? Got your f#cking faces up!. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Russian commander "treating" two refuseniks for "bronchitis" with shots from an assault rifle.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows Russian soldiers, punished for refusing to take part in an assault, sitting naked in a deep pit as their commander fires an assault rifle over their heads.
Warning: Foul language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password