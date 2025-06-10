One hundred occupiers eliminated: last moments of Russians’ lives on Ukrainian soil. VIDEO

A video recording has been published online showing footage of combat operations by drone operators of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows fragments of the final phases of the UAV attack and the last moments of the lives of hundreds of occupiers.

These are shots of 100 KIA occupiers at once in the new death counter of the Third Assault Brigade in Kharkiv region. "We 'treacherously' fly in to smash the Russians in the face", take out enemies riding motorcycles and tear apart those who shoot back and hide. Steady elimination of the enemy by 'Punk group' pilots," - states the commentary to the recording.

