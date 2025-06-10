ENG
Russian assault trooper loses both legs after stepping on anti-personnel mine in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

A Russian assault trooper loses both legs after stepping on anti-personnel mine in the Kupiansk direction.

The incident occurred as the assault group attempted to advance toward Ukrainian positions, Censor.NET reports.

