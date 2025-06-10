ENG
National Guard fighters accurately strike Russian assault troopers hiding in ruins in Toretsk direction. VIDEO

Strike UAV operators from the 1st Battalion of the 12th Azov Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard have showcased the destruction of Russian assault troops in the Toretsk direction.

Footage of the combat mission was published on the brigade’s channel, Censor.NET reports.

The video shows isolated Russian troops crawling through frontline settlements, attempting to entrench themselves in the ruins. However, precise drone-dropped munitions reach them even in fortified positions.

"Despite constant shelling and the enemy’s efforts to locate their positions, the fighters operate 24/7 and provide cover for frontline infantry," the statement reads.

