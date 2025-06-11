ENG
Drone operators from "SIGNUM" battalion destroyed three Russian Supercam UAVs and one "Orlan-10". VIDEO

The drone operators of the "SIGNUM" unit destroyed four Russian reconnaissance UAVs - three Supercam and one "Orlan-10" - using anti-aircraft drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldiers' combat work was posted on social media.

"As a result of the effective work of the 'SIGNUM' battalion, three Russian 'SuperCam' unmanned aerial vehicles and one 'Orlan-10' were destroyed. These drones are used by the enemy to conduct aerial reconnaissance, adjust artillery fire and identify the positions of our forces," the commentary to the video reads.

