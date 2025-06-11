Drone operators from "SIGNUM" battalion destroyed three Russian Supercam UAVs and one "Orlan-10". VIDEO

The drone operators of the "SIGNUM" unit destroyed four Russian reconnaissance UAVs - three Supercam and one "Orlan-10" - using anti-aircraft drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldiers' combat work was posted on social media.

"As a result of the effective work of the 'SIGNUM' battalion, three Russian 'SuperCam' unmanned aerial vehicles and one 'Orlan-10' were destroyed. These drones are used by the enemy to conduct aerial reconnaissance, adjust artillery fire and identify the positions of our forces," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Minus 20 enemy UAVs: drones equipped with net launchers shoot down Russian drones. VIDEO