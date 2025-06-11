Drone operators from "SIGNUM" battalion destroyed three Russian Supercam UAVs and one "Orlan-10". VIDEO
The drone operators of the "SIGNUM" unit destroyed four Russian reconnaissance UAVs - three Supercam and one "Orlan-10" - using anti-aircraft drones.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldiers' combat work was posted on social media.
"As a result of the effective work of the 'SIGNUM' battalion, three Russian 'SuperCam' unmanned aerial vehicles and one 'Orlan-10' were destroyed. These drones are used by the enemy to conduct aerial reconnaissance, adjust artillery fire and identify the positions of our forces," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password