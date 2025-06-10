ENG
News
3 330 9

Minus 20 enemy UAVs: drones equipped with net launchers shoot down Russian drones. VIDEO

A video showing the combat work of the operators of drones-net launchers was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recordings include about twenty episodes of successful attacks by Ukrainian soldiers.

"A selection of episodes that show the scaling up of the practice of intercepting Russian quadcopters using a drone with a net launcher. This is a productive solution that allows us to significantly save Ukrainian 'birds' without exchanging them for enemy drones one by one," the commentary to the video reads.

Russian Army (9346) drone (1727) tech (69) elimination (5284)
