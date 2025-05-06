First recorded destruction of Russian "Zaslon" shipborne radar installed on wheeled chassis. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 413th Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit a unique enemy shipboard radar "Zaslon", which the occupiers had installed on a truck.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"It turns out that 'Zaslon' is a unique shipboard radar station that detects targets at a distance of up to 300 km, simultaneously tracks up to 200 objects, and seems to have never been hit during the entire war," the video commentary reads.
