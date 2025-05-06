First recorded destruction of Russian "Zaslon" shipborne radar installed on wheeled chassis. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 413th Battalion of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit a unique enemy shipboard radar "Zaslon", which the occupiers had installed on a truck.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"It turns out that 'Zaslon' is a unique shipboard radar station that detects targets at a distance of up to 300 km, simultaneously tracks up to 200 objects, and seems to have never been hit during the entire war," the video commentary reads.

The "Zaslon" radar is a Russian three-axis shipboard multifunctional radar system of a new generation. It is designed to monitor the surface, air and radio situation, set up active and passive jammers, guide anti-aircraft guided missiles, and control artillery fire. The "Zaslon" radar is a set of various modular systems integrated into the ship's turret and mast superstructure.It is installed on the latest Corvette-class ships of the Russian Navy.

