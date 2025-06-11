While Kremlin propaganda claims that Russia is waging war in Ukraine "for the Orthodox faith," some occupying soldiers in its own army turn out to be satanists. One of them, Danil Sergeevich Garan, was captured by Ukraine’s Armed Forces and returned to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange on June 9.

This was reported by the "I Want to Live" project, according to Censor.NET.

The project showed footage of Garan, born in 2003 and a native of Samara, who admitted on camera to being a satanist and displayed a distinctive tattoo on his forehead between his eyebrows.

It is noted that Garan was handed over to Russia during the June 9 prisoner exchange.

"Satanists in the ranks of the Russian army are nothing new—just like neo-Nazis, murderers, rapists, drug addicts, pedophiles, looters, imbeciles, and even cannibals. What’s worth highlighting is the Kremlin’s blatant hypocrisy: while it proclaims it is fighting 'for the Orthodox faith,’ it accuses the Ukrainian side of satanism," the statement said.

The "I Want to Live" project emphasized that Ukraine returns all Russian prisoners of war—regardless of their views or beliefs—in order to bring back its own people from Russian captivity.

"Ukraine is willing to hand over Russian POWs of any ‘kind’—regardless of their nationality, religion, or ideology—in exchange for Ukrainian captives. For us, the priority is to bring our people back from the Russian gulag, not to speculate on anyone’s fate," the project added.

