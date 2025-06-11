4 890 7
Occupiers closed in on Azov positions near Toretsk but were eliminated in firefight. VIDEO
Russian troops advanced close to the frontline positions of Azov fighters in the Toretsk direction, prompting a firefight. Infantry from the 20th Rapid Response Brigade "Liubart" of the National Guard of Ukraine engaged in combat with the enemy.
Strike drones were also deployed and successfully eliminated Russian personnel who had scattered around the outskirts following a failed assault, according to Censor.NET.
