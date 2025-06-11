Former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council under Yanukovych, Volodymyr Sivkovych, who works for the FSB, received a monthly salary of $80,000 from Russian intelligence services.

This was revealed by a secret SSU agent who had infiltrated the "political office" of traitors in Moscow before the full-scale invasion, according to Censor.NET.

"Sivkovych received $80,000 salary from the FSB, plus additional amounts he could steal. For example, when preparing budgets for sociological research, he would request one sum, receive it, give a different amount to local contacts, and keep the difference for himself," the Ukrainian agent said.

He also disclosed that FSB officers visited Sivkovych’s office almost daily: "These were representatives of the 9th Directorate of the 5th Service of the FSB. Their names: Ihor Chumakov – Head of the 9th Directorate of the Operational Information Department of the 5th FSB Service; Oleksandr Chulindin – officer of the 1st Division of the 9th Directorate of the Operational Information Department of the 5th FSB Service. Sivkovych also periodically met with Volodymyr Alekseyev – First Deputy Head of the GRU."

Read more: High treason and espionage: ex-NSDC Deputy Secretary Sivkovych and three FSB officers to be tried - Prosecutor General’s Office