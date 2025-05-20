High treason and espionage: ex-NSDC Deputy Secretary Sivkovych and three FSB officers to be tried - Prosecutor General’s Office

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office have sent an indictment to court against former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Volodymyr Sivkovych and three Russian Federal Security Service officers.

The investigation established that the former official, while in Russia, cooperated with representatives of the aggressor state's special services. He acted under the guidance of FSB officers and regularly passed them information received from the former head of the SSU Main Directorate in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, who was then a special assignment officer.

As noted, the data obtained concerned processes in the state and the Security Service of Ukraine, which allowed the FSB to influence the activities of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

The former official is charged with participation in a criminal organisation and high treason (Article 255(2), Article 111(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The FSB officers are accused of creating, leading, participating in a criminal organisation and espionage (Articles 255(1), 255(2), 114(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The case of the former head of the SSU Main Directorate in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea on charges of high treason, participation in a criminal organisation, unauthorised leaving the place of service and possession of weapons is already being considered by the court.

Earlier it was reported that the Prosecutor's Office had served a new suspicion on the former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine - of committing high treason (part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

